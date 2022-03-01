iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-6°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Mighty Millions Lottery Bonus Deadline

mightyMillionsEvent

100.3 The Bear is proud to support the first Spring Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Mighty Millions Lottery!

Get your ticket and help support The Stollery Children’s Hospital provide expert care to kids and families from backyards across Alberta.

This year's Grand Prize includes the $2.8 Million Grand Prize Showhome, a 2022 Range Rover Sport, and $100,000 CASH! PLUS tons of additional prizes available to be won, including the Bonus Prize and Early Bird Prize

Get your tickets before the Bonus Prize Deadline at midnight on March 11th for your chance to win a Cadillac Escalade or $125,000 cash - on top of your chance to win the $3 Million Grand Prize! Take the Caddy or take the cash! 

Check out all of the prizes, deadlines, info and get your tickets here!

Trending