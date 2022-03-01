Mighty Millions Lottery Bonus Deadline

100.3 The Bear is proud to support the first Spring Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Mighty Millions Lottery!



Get your ticket and help support The Stollery Children’s Hospital provide expert care to kids and families from backyards across Alberta.



This year's Grand Prize includes the $2.8 Million Grand Prize Showhome, a 2022 Range Rover Sport, and $100,000 CASH! PLUS tons of additional prizes available to be won, including the Bonus Prize and Early Bird Prize !



Get your tickets before the Bonus Prize Deadline at midnight on March 11th for your chance to win a Cadillac Escalade or $125,000 cash - on top of your chance to win the $3 Million Grand Prize! Take the Caddy or take the cash!



Check out all of the prizes, deadlines, info and get your tickets here !