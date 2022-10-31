100.3 The Bear is proud to be participating in Movember to help change the face of Men's Health!

What is Movember? It's the leading charity that helps change the face of men's health on a global scale! The Mo Community across the globe rallies together to start a conversation and raise funds for men's health projects!

Why Movember? Men are facing a health crisis that isn't being talked about!

3 our of 4 suicides in Canada are men

1 in 8 Canadian men will have prostate cancer

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men aged 15-39

Over 85% of funds raised went straight to men's health projects in 2021

Since 2007, these has been funding for over 250 projects all across Canada

Want to participate? Click HERE for a Movember Event Kit Guideline OR click HERE to get your Facebook Page Fundraiser started!