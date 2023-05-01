iHeartRadio

Punk Rock Flea Market

prfm_event

100.3 The Bear proud to support the third Punk Rock Flea Market event happening in Edmonton Alberta on May the 20th at Richie Community League from 12 - 5 PM! 

The PRFM is an event that focuses on underground art, alternative fashion and anything that surrounds alternative culture. It gives like minded artists, creators, vendors, movers & shakers of all kinds a place to showcase their creations! 

Featuring PRFMYEG Bingo, with prizes like tattoo time with a local artist, tickets to our favourite indy professional wrestling event- Love Pro Wrestling, and vendor mega baskets up for grabs. Show up early to get your bingo card! 

More more information make sure to check out their website here or follow them on Facebook and Instagram!  

 

