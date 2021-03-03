iHeartRadio

St. Patrick's Day at The Canadian Brewhouse

March 17 | The Canadian Brewhouse-Lewis Estates 

100.3 The Bear is teaming up with The Canadian Brewhouse to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

Catch us live on location at The Canadian Brewhouse-Lewis Estates location (1320 Webber Greens Dr NW, Edmonton, AB) with the Warren and Toby Show with Warren and Toby and Pam Kirby to get your name into our draw to win a trip for two to Ireland plus Coolers, Guinness Hats, Beads, T-Shirts & More!

Plus you can enter to win your tab for a year! Details at our contest page!

