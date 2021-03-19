$1,500 Reward Offered For Safe Return Of Ronald McDonald Statue

How many of us have thought of stealing one of these at 3am after the bar??

Police in Woodhaven, Michigan say a $1,500 reward is being offered for the 'safe return' of one of the town's Ronald McDonald statues.

We need your help! It’s been at sad week at McDonald’s in Woodhaven! Late Friday night between midnight and 1am... Posted by Woodhaven Police Department on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Not suprising, it was stolen from the bench behind a McDonald's sometime late Friday night (March 12) and early Saturday morning (March 13)

Didn't take long either...the Police Department shared an update that ol Ronnie had been returned!

Thanks to tips from the public and diligent investigative work by D/Sgt. Adam Ruffner, Ronald was released today by his... Posted by Woodhaven Police Department on Thursday, March 18, 2021

-Jess