12-YO Noah Green of hand drum group Chubby Cree HAS GOT PIPES! Scott McCord https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=493045485687493 Whoa, Noah! This kid has got the pipes! Talk about music coming straight from the soul. Shaquille O'Neal Hits Shot With Mini Basketball While DJing Watch: Band Covers Popular Songs On Kids Instruments Watch: Pit Crew Member Gets Hit By Car And Still Changes Tire Winnipeg Jets fan has incredible troll for Blackhawks fan Chairs That Automatically Return To Their Original Location Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 40 - FKB President Zelenskyy surprised teenager who's hospitalized after saving brother Cheerleader saves March Madness game by retrieving stuck ball 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestants Struggle To Solve Puzzle 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Yukon & McCord's Secret Sound! Win Tickets To Greta Van Fleet & The Pretty Reckless! Win a New Set of Yokohama Tires!