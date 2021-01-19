24 Year Old Takes Applications For Her First Kiss On TikTok

If I learned anything in 2020 it was if you want something to happen...just ask for it on TikTok.

24 year old M'Lynn Martin shared on TikTok that she had, in fact, Never Been Kissed!

So, she created an online application form for candidates to be her first! Applicants had to take a COVID-19 test before they would travel to San Diego to meet her for a smooch.

M'Lynn ended up meeting Ian, from Los Angeles and the two shared a kiss

-Jess