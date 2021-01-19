iHeartRadio

24 Year Old Takes Applications For Her First Kiss On TikTok

firstkiss

If I learned anything in 2020 it was if you want something to happen...just ask for it on TikTok.

24 year old M'Lynn Martin shared on TikTok that she had, in fact, Never Been Kissed!

@mlynnmartin

Been practicing on the back of my hand for 14 years. It’s time for an upgrade. ##firstkiss ##apply ##fyp ##foryou ##millennial

♬ original sound - M'Lynn Martin

So, she created an online application form for candidates to be her first! Applicants had to take a COVID-19 test before they would travel to San Diego to meet her for a smooch.

@mlynnmartin

The link only worked on ig, but here are some responses! ##firstkiss ##apply ##fyp ##foryou ##millennial

♬ original sound - M'Lynn Martin

M'Lynn ended up meeting Ian, from Los Angeles and the two shared a kiss

@mlynnmartin

I am no longer a lip virgin 😘 ##firstkiss ##apply ##fyp ##foryou ##millennial

♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

-Jess

