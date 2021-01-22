25 Year Old Gamer Forced To Retire From Thumb Injury

Retiring at 25!

Is that the dream? Not if you're a gamer for a living!

25 year old Thomas Paparatto has been forced to retire because of a thumb injury.

Paparatto made the announcement on Twitter recently:

I'll miss you brotha. Seriously, one of my best friends in the whole scene. Got a pic of us up on the wall in my room and it ain't coming down. Nothing but love for you and the fam <3333333 pic.twitter.com/Is0YLrND2y — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) January 19, 2021

If you've never heard of him, Paparatto played for one of the world's top Call of Duty League E-Sports teams in New York.

-Jess