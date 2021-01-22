iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-4°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

25 Year Old Gamer Forced To Retire From Thumb Injury

retired

Retiring at 25!

Is that the dream? Not if you're a gamer for a living!

25 year old Thomas Paparatto has been forced to retire because of a thumb injury.

Paparatto made the announcement on Twitter recently: 

If you've never heard of him, Paparatto played for one of the world's top Call of Duty League E-Sports teams in New York.

-Jess

Contests