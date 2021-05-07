4 y/o Kid Orders $2,600 Worth Of Sponge Bob Popsicles Online

This is my son's new hero.

These stories tend to pop up quite frequently, especially with how easy it is to order anything online.

The latest? A 4 year old little boy from Brooklyn recently racked up $2,600 on his parents credit card ordering SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles on Amazon.

Also, they were nonrefundable.

So, a friend of the family has actually set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost for the family. They managed to raise more than $5,000 and the family will apparently will be using those extra donations to help out with “education and additional supports” for the son, who is living with autism spectrum disorder.

In case you're wondering the total bill was 51 cases, 918 popsicles, worth $2,618.85! (via NYPost)

-Jess