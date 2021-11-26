iHeartRadio

8 Year Old Girl In Glasgow Wins Messiest Room In The Country

messy

Dang. I definitely had this beat from age 10-17.

HappyBeds - a bed and mattress store in the UK held a contest recently for the messiest room in the country. The winner would receive a brand new bed from the company. 

"We all know how difficult it is to convince a child to keep their bedroom clean. Whether you're a long-suffering parent yourself, or just remember the days when picking up your dirty washing seemed like the most difficult task imaginable, a child's bedroom is both their haven and their dumping ground!" (via happybeds.co.uk)

Well, they've crowned the winner and shared a few runner up doozies! See the other hopefuls HERE.

-Jess

