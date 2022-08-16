A Celebration of Life for Ben Stelter Will Be Livestreamed On Friday

Last week we heard the devastating news that our city lost someone special. Oilers Superfan, and the inspiration for the country as of late, Ben Stelter passed away.

You truly changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mom and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts are left with a Ben sized hole in them and life will never be the same without you. We are absolutely crushed. — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Ben's father Mike, who, along with his family, has been gracious enough to share all of Ben's updates welcomed everyone to celebrate the life and legacy of Ben this Friday.

There will be a live stream of Ben’s Celebration of Life on Friday at 11:30am MST at https://t.co/fL1u8hG7lv https://t.co/HspEvOywqn — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 15, 2022

Ben's Celebration of Life

RIP Ben 🧡💙. We will Play La Bamba forever 😭. pic.twitter.com/45wf7p0sFo — Wendo (@WendolynLamchop) August 10, 2022

-Jess