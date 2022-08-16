iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
23°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

A Celebration of Life for Ben Stelter Will Be Livestreamed On Friday

FRdVnTYUUAIgL79

Last week we heard the devastating news that our city lost someone special. Oilers Superfan, and the inspiration for the country as of late, Ben Stelter passed away. 

Ben's father Mike, who, along with his family, has been gracious enough to share all of Ben's updates welcomed everyone to celebrate the life and legacy of Ben this Friday. 

Ben's Celebration of Life

-Jess

12

Contests