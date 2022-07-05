iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
13°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

A Metallica Son Performs Guitar Solo for Stranger Things Scene

strangernet2

Spoiler alert...They use Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

I know that's not really spoiling anything, but someone might still get mad hah

In the final episode of Season 4, Eddie Munson shreds guitar on top of a trailer. He just so happens to be "playing" Metallica's 'Master of Puppets.'

WHO was actually providing the guitar track for that? Well, none other than a son of Metallica. Tyle Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo played that guitar solo heard in the episode.

Needless to say, Dad is pretty proud!

-Jess

 

12

Contests