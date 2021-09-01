Alabama Cop Looks Identical to Dwayne The Rock Johnson

K...Which one is The Rock?

An Alabama cop has gone viral recently because he looks IDENTICAL to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

A photo of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields was shared on the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and of course blew up.

The resemblance is uncanny!

Someone even shared a TikTok video of him as well.

This attention of course is nothing new for Fields, saying he's been compared to The Rock for year. Fields says he has also been referred to as, "The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child."

