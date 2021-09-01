iHeartRadio

Alabama Cop Looks Identical to Dwayne The Rock Johnson

cops

K...Which one is The Rock?

An Alabama cop has gone viral recently because he looks IDENTICAL to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

A photo of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields  was shared on the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and of course blew up. 

The resemblance is uncanny!

Someone even shared a TikTok video of him as well.

@chandlerelyse_

please tag @therock so he sees this 😂 ##therock ##dwaynetherockjohnson ##MyTeacherWins ##NeverStopExploring ##fypシ ##fypage

♬ original sound - ✨ Chandler ✨

This attention of course is nothing new for Fields, saying he's been compared to The Rock for year. Fields says he has also been referred to as, "The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child."

-jess

