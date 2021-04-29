Alcohol Can Now Be Consumed at Edmonton Valley Zoo

City Parks...and now the Zoo.

Yes, you will now be able to consume Beer, Wine, and Prosecco at the Edmonton Valley Zoo due to a recent approval from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, along with the City of Edmonton. (Full story)

So, visitors can now grab a bevie and consume it anywhere that food and drinks are allowed on site.

Nice to hear that the Edmonton Valley will also be supporting local! They will be offering beer from local breweries Sea Change Brewing Co. and Blindman Brewing. (FULL Story here)

-Jess