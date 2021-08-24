Almost 30 Years Later Nirvana Is Being Sued

Does the name Spencer Elden ring any bells? Nahhh It didn't for me either. Let me refresh your memory, he was the naked baby on the NEVERMIND album cover. Celebrating the BIG 3-0 this year! Who would have thought celebrations would have included legal action. Spencer Elden is sueing Kurt Cobains Estate along with the surviving members of the band Nirvana for child sexual exploitation.

Spencer claims there was talk of a sticker being placed on the genitals. Which did not happen. He could not consent to the image being 4 months old and states his legal guardians didn't consent either. The list of reasons for taking legal action, goes on and on. More on the story as it evolves see HERE .

- Pam -

Image from HERE

