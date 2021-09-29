Australian Amusement Park Accused Of Body Shaming

It always sucked as a kid not being tall enough for a ride. But I understood, safety first! A few rides would imply a min weight requirement. Putting trust in park attendees to either ride the ride or sit it out. An Australian Amusement Park wanted to make the process easier for the staff for a more seamless approach. Installing scales at rides to accurately ensure the weight of guests, indicating if they were approved to ride or not. This hasn't gone over well hence getting international attention.

From The Daily News Article

Sharry park’s CEO mentioned. Adding the placement of the scales were supposed to comfort the patrons and give staff members a better change to conduct a “safety assessment scale for the operator.”

This is what some park attendees are saying.

“The park doesn’t cater to use anymore. We went last year and I was able to go on those rides with my kids no issue, and this year, we have red lights flashing in our faces saying no you can’t do this,” said one mother, whose daughter was rejected from a ride in front of her friends.

Another parent said that even though her daughter was permitted to ride the attraction, she was “disappointed” that she had to go through “public humiliation and body shaming.”

I try and give people the benifit of the doubt. Always assume good intensions. Do you think the park missed the mark?

- Pam -

Image from HERE



