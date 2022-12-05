iHeartRadio

Axl Rose Will No Longer Throw His Mic Into Crowd After Fan Injured


axlfff

You may have seen the story and pictures floating around after a woman in Australia was hit with Axl Rose's mic that he apparently tosses into the crowd after the performance of Guns N' Rose's smash hit, 'Paradise City.'

The woman shared this as a heads up for fans, "I was just putting out a warning for people, if Axl sings Paradise City get ready to duck for cover." (via ABC)

Well, now Axl won't be doing that anymore.

If he's been doing it for a while, I'm shocked that more people haven't been hurt! Yikes.

-Jess

