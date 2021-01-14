B.C. Condo Owner Wins $2,000 Damage Pay For Noisy Neighbour's Toddler

Ever had a noisy neighbour? Maybe you should have took them to court...

Last June, a BC Condo owner Helen Tran left a note for her neighbours above her to keep the noise down. She was specifically asking about the noise from their 4 year old. Apparently the child wakes up as early as 4am, running around, dropping things, and robs the woman of any decent sleep.

After the note was sent, apparently a heated discussion followed.

Tran then complained before a B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal that the father, "vowed to make more noise if she continued to complain." (via The Georgia Straight)

She filed a claim against the strata council of the Vancouver Island condo development as well.

Apparently the women had actually kept a detailed log of the noises as well.

On August 15, for example, Tran made 117 entries for 'noise disturbances ranging from less than 5 seconds to more than 1 minute.'

On September 19, 180 entries.

The tribunal member who ruled in Tran's favour ruled the couple to pay Tran "$2,306.03, broken down $2,000 in damages; $81.03 in prejudgment interest; and $225.00 in tribunal fees."

Info via The Georgia Straight