Bad Wolves Split With Singer Tommy Vext Over the Weekend
Bad Wolves announced on Social Media this weekend that they have parted ways with lead singer, Tommy Vext.
This statement was shared:
🐺🐺🐺🐺 #BadWolvesPosted by Bad Wolves on Saturday, January 9, 2021
Shortly after, Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle shared these words:
Vext has not released a statement yet.
The band formed in 2017, and it most well known for their cover of the Cranberries 'Zombie,' as well as singles: 'Killing Me Slowly,' and 'Learn to Walk Again.'
-Jess