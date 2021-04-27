iHeartRadio

Beavers Caused An Entire BC Town To Lose Internet

beavers

Tell me you're Canadian, without telling me you're Canadian.

The town of Tumbler Ridge, BC lost their Internet and Cell Phone access because...A beaver chewed through the fiber-optic cable that services the community.

The town lost access around 4am on Sunday and discovered that beavers had first chewed through through the conduit, then chewed through the cable in multiple spots. According to a Telus Mobility spokesperson, the cable was buried about 3 feet underground.

Pic via CTV News Vancouver: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/beavers-chew-through-4-5-inch-thick-tube-disrupting-internet-service-for-900-b-c-customers-1.5401615

Service was restored in Tumbler Ride by about 6:30 Sunday night.

-Jess

 

