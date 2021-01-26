Blind Dog & ‘Seeing Eye Cat’ Up For Adoption. In Need Of Loving Home

Thick as thieves this blind dog and 'seeing eye cat'. Both animals are 8yrs of age and must be adopted together. Both animals were left outside in the colder temperatures. The owners decided to forfeit the animals because they could no longer care for them. Leave your judgement off this post. Let's put that energy into finding these two a forever home. Share. Like. Comment. This story! These two deserve a happy ending!

Details attached. Any adoption inquiries can be sent HERE

