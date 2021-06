I took a double take scrolling past this. I thought it was a new cereal at first. haha The bottom right hand corner looked like the fruit was sitting in a spoon. You see it don't ya. One would think the first clue would have been the word VODKA in bold print. lol

Thoughts on this?! If it's not carbonated then it's spiked fruit juice? I'm so confused. lol

- Pam -

Image from HERE