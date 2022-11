Well, that came out of nowhere!! Hello NEW Metallica!!

Have a listen here:

New song, new video, new album, new tour!

See that Edmonton date? Sorry, DATES!!!! The band announced 2...TWO SHOWS AT COMMONWEALTH AUGUST 23 & 25, 2024!!!! Show 1 Openers: Pantera & Mammoth WVH

Show 2 Openers: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills! MORE DETAILS HERE.

-Jess