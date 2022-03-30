Bruins' Taylor Hall punches Maples Leafs Ilya Lyubishkin Scott McCord https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp7_PDGSBE4 What do you think? Supplemental discipline? Fan Made Nickelback Song Mashes Up Several Different Songs WATCH: New Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Drops Red White & New With Jess - Episode 41 - Hot x Proxy Animal rights group stealing homeless man's puppy Taylor Hawkins Final Concert Sings Queen Watch: Oilers Honour Amazing And Inspirational Fan, Ben Man Jailed For 19 Months After He Smashed Another In The Face With A 44lbs Dumbell At The Gym Not sure the backstory to this one but you can clearly see this guy intentionally smash the guy with a weight and act like it was an accident. This does make you wonder the history with these two but I doubt it warrants a cowardly act like this. Watch: Coolest Grandma Ever Rockin' Rob Zombie on Karaoke Shaquille O'Neal Hits Shot With Mini Basketball While DJing 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Yukon & McCord's Secret Sound! Win a New Set of Yokohama Tires! Win Your Way in to John Fogerty!