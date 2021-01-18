iHeartRadio

Brutally Honest Menu Written By Montreal Restaurant Owner Goes Viral

honest menu

Orange Beef Description

Owner's words:
Comparing to our General Tao Chicken, this one is not THAT good.
Anyway, I am not big fan of North American Chinese food and it's your call.

LOL Each menu items has a personalized description courtesy of the owner. Whom has been personally writing the menu for years. Only just recently went viral for the discriptions.

 

 

Food writer and host Heidi Small says it’s nice to see a restaurateur be so humble.

“This opens up dialogue in a very personalized way, and I think that if more chefs, restaurants heed the call of this personal approach, it will change maybe the dining experience, and make people behind the kitchen doors more accessible,” she said.

Following Aunt Dai restaurant new popularity they've seen a spike in business. Win/Win! 

More on this story HERE 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE

