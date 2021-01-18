Brutally Honest Menu Written By Montreal Restaurant Owner Goes Viral

Orange Beef Description

Owner's words:

Comparing to our General Tao Chicken, this one is not THAT good.

Anyway, I am not big fan of North American Chinese food and it's your call.

LOL Each menu items has a personalized description courtesy of the owner. Whom has been personally writing the menu for years. Only just recently went viral for the discriptions.

Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner. pic.twitter.com/FpA1xt0GrF — Kim Belair (@BagelofDeath) January 10, 2021

Food writer and host Heidi Small says it’s nice to see a restaurateur be so humble.

“This opens up dialogue in a very personalized way, and I think that if more chefs, restaurants heed the call of this personal approach, it will change maybe the dining experience, and make people behind the kitchen doors more accessible,” she said.

Following Aunt Dai restaurant new popularity they've seen a spike in business. Win/Win!

- Pam -

