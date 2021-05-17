Budweiser Will Award Beers to Winning NHL North Division City
Hey. Free beer is free beer. Go Oilers Go!
Budweiser Canada tweeted out a video, that whoever was crowned King Of The North (NHL North Division) would take home the 20foot Red Light.
Spittin' Chiclets made a great suggestion after that free beer woud go well with that.
Hey @BudweiserCanada you know what would go well with a 20ft red light? Beers for the winning city 🤔 https://t.co/sH673VHhmi— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 15, 2021
So, the challenge went out for only 1,000 Retweets, and of course it happened.
@SpittinChiclets I may get fired for this but let's go all in. If this gets 1,000 retweets, the winning city of the NHL North Division this playoffs will receive BUDS ON US 🍻— Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) May 16, 2021
Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Montreal - who’s thirsty?
So, free Buds coming our way if the Oilers win the North!
Update: I still have my job, looks like this is happening 🤝 https://t.co/dsZ72WJZFN— Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) May 16, 2021
Sure!
Cheers buds!
-Jess