Budweiser Will Award Beers to Winning NHL North Division City

Hey. Free beer is free beer. Go Oilers Go!

Budweiser Canada tweeted out a video, that whoever was crowned King Of The North (NHL North Division) would take home the 20foot Red Light.

Spittin' Chiclets made a great suggestion after that free beer woud go well with that.

Hey @BudweiserCanada you know what would go well with a 20ft red light? Beers for the winning city 🤔 https://t.co/sH673VHhmi — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 15, 2021

So, the challenge went out for only 1,000 Retweets, and of course it happened.

@SpittinChiclets I may get fired for this but let's go all in. If this gets 1,000 retweets, the winning city of the NHL North Division this playoffs will receive BUDS ON US 🍻



Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Montreal - who’s thirsty? — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) May 16, 2021

So, free Buds coming our way if the Oilers win the North!

Update: I still have my job, looks like this is happening 🤝 https://t.co/dsZ72WJZFN — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) May 16, 2021

Sure!

Cheers buds!

-Jess