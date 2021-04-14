Canadian Politician Gets Naked During House Of Commons Video Conference

People need to start going back into the office. At this point 'working from home' is becoming a liability. 'It was an honest mistake' Liberal MP William Amos said, after stripping down to nothing during a House of Commons video conference yesterday (Tues Apr 13th).

William Amos Apology Tweet:

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

So for those wondering, the MP who appeared in his simplest attire is in fact Pontiac Liberal MP William Amos, according to this pic I was sent (compared to a Facebook live of him in his office just yesterday). pic.twitter.com/AtmKAmf8Am — Christopher Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 14, 2021

And the jokes that followed

Not what I thought when Trudeau said it's going to be the most transparent government with nothing to hide. — mia is missing in action 🐾 (@magyarmn) April 14, 2021

Why does it have to be someone named Willy?

The jokes write themselves. — Fred Kirkey (@FredKirkey1) April 14, 2021

- Pam -

