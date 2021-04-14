iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Canadian Politician Gets Naked During House Of Commons Video Conference

william

People need to start going back into the office. At this point 'working from home' is becoming a liability. 'It was an honest mistake' Liberal MP William Amos said, after stripping down to nothing during a House of Commons video conference yesterday (Tues Apr 13th). 

William Amos Apology Tweet:

 

 

 

 

 

And the jokes that followed

 

 

 

 

For the screenshot of William Amos and the statement that followed from the House of Commons see HERE 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE

Contests