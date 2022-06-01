Car in Edmonton drives down pedestrian path Scott McCord https://www.reddit.com/r/Edmonton/comments/v1tly7/another_morning_in_edmonton/ Yeah, please don't do this. Ever. Grandfather Salutes Now Higher-Ranking Granddaughter Watch: Edmonton Riverhawks Introduce New Mascot Watch: Old Magic Trick Video Has Stumped Reddit Watch: This Is The Jay Woodcroft #Woodcrofting Watch: Over 1,000 Musicians Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Flames fan proposal to Oilers fan at BOA Game 4 Caught On Camera Watch: Dude Catches Foul Ball In Beer And Chugs Dude breaks record for worlds longest rail grind on skis Watch: How Does A Dog Flunk Out Of Service Dog Training 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Enter to Win Tickets to The Bear's 28th Annual HALLOWEEN HOWLER! Yukon & McCord's Secret Sound! Empties for Joey