Catalytic Converters Stolen From Scrap Dealer That Buys Them


cata

First of all, I'm not condoning this type of behavior - stealing is wrong. 

Like Edmonton, (and many other cities) catalytic converter theft is on the rise in St. Louis, but this thief has taken it to a whole different level.

The St. Louis Police Department is on the hunt for somoene who stole catalytic converters FROM a scrap dealer that BUYS catalytic converters.

Kind of the Robin Hood of 2022, no?

Will they come back to Metro Metal Recyclers to sell the parts back to the scrap yard???

AGAIN, I'm not trying to encourage this type of behavior - stealing is wrong.

-Jess

