Celebrating Black History Month in YEG


February is Black History Month! From music to films to food celebrate the month by taking part of one or more of these events! 

 

Film Night | Black History Month Edition | Programmed by YEGTheComeUp!

February 9, 2023

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

A special Black History month edition of the Art Gallery of Alberta’s monthly film program. Click here for more information.


Feed the Soul Dining Week

February 10- 17, 2023

Explore the city’s diverse Black-owned food scene. Click here for more information

The Afro x Latin Live Music Festival 

February 18 - 26, 2023

A festival filled with music, food and dancing. Click here for more information.

 

Local Heroes Film Festival with Black History Month

February 23, 2023

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Hosted with the Edmonton Film Festival in the Muttart Theatre in the Stanley A. Milner Library. Watch short films and partake in a Q&A with the Alberta Filmmakers. Click here for more information.

