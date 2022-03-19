Chairs That Automatically Return To Their Original Location Andy Captain https://www.reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck/comments/thunmt/chairs_that_automatically_return_to_their/ This is weird, I don't like it... President Zelenskyy surprised teenager who's hospitalized after saving brother Cheerleader saves March Madness game by retrieving stuck ball 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestants Struggle To Solve Puzzle Guy Doesn't Notice Moose About to Attack Him 'Stone Cold E.T.' Orders Food At A Drive Thru Watch: Weezer Drops New Single 'A Little Bit Of Love' Sloth Interrupts Father-Son Zip Line Ride Man Somehow Manages To Stay Hidden From Police While Chopper Sees Him Watch: Tom Morello and GOT Producers Team Up for Metal Lords 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Yukon & McCord's Secret Sound! Win Tickets to Motley Crue & Def Leppard Win Tickets To Greta Van Fleet & The Pretty Reckless!