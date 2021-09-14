Comedic Actor Norm Macdonald Dead at Age 61

After a 9-year, private battle with Cancer, Deadline has reported that comedian and actor Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61.

Widely known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, standup and many Happy Maddison productions, it's easy to label Macdonald as an icon of comedy.

Via Deadline- Brillstein Entertainment annouced the death and that Macdonald's Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra was with him when he died. They also confirmed that Macdonald had been "battling cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans."

“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.” (via Deadline)

This will always be my favourite:

Rest in peace sir.

-Jess