iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Dad Drives The Point Home When He Tricks His Kids With Fake Poo

poop

You can tell someone to do something till your blue in the face. If your blue in the face that means they are not listening. Kids rarely listen. I know because I was once one. One who knew it all *wink wink*. This Dad had enough telling his kids to return their dishes to the kitchen after eating in their bedrooms. So he took matters into his own hands. 

Read about what he did below. Hey it worked? It will be a funny story to share when they are older. lol 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 

Contests