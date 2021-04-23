Dad Drives The Point Home When He Tricks His Kids With Fake Poo

You can tell someone to do something till your blue in the face. If your blue in the face that means they are not listening. Kids rarely listen. I know because I was once one. One who knew it all *wink wink*. This Dad had enough telling his kids to return their dishes to the kitchen after eating in their bedrooms. So he took matters into his own hands.

Read about what he did below. Hey it worked? It will be a funny story to share when they are older. lol

- Pam -

Image from HERE