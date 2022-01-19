iHeartRadio

Daniel Radcliffe to Play Weird Al In Upcoming Biopic

weirdalllll

I gotta say, he is probably the last person I would have guessed to play Weird Al, but I'm here for it!

via GIPHY

Yes, the Harry Potter dude, actor Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Word is the Funny or Die and Tango creation will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Production is set to kick off early next month! 

Can't wait!!!

-Jess

