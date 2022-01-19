Daniel Radcliffe to Play Weird Al In Upcoming Biopic

I gotta say, he is probably the last person I would have guessed to play Weird Al, but I'm here for it!

Yes, the Harry Potter dude, actor Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Word is the Funny or Die and Tango creation will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel.

See?? I’m not kidding about this! https://t.co/p1qww3R20v — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) January 18, 2022

Production is set to kick off early next month!

Can't wait!!!

-Jess