Deftones Offer Interactive Tarot Readings For Fans
Have you been to the Deftones website lately?
Pretty cool little feature they're running, I just tried it this morning!
Once you head to deftones.com you'll see promotion for their new music video for "Ceremony" and the option for a tarot reading.
If you follow through, you'll be presented with a three-card-draw for your past, present and future.
Give it a whirl HERE.
