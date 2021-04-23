Deftones Offer Interactive Tarot Readings For Fans

Have you been to the Deftones website lately?

Pretty cool little feature they're running, I just tried it this morning!

Once you head to deftones.com you'll see promotion for their new music video for "Ceremony" and the option for a tarot reading.

Deftones fans should head over to the band’s website for a cool interactive experience. The band is promoting their new “Ceremony” music video with some interactive tarot on their page.

If you follow through, you'll be presented with a three-card-draw for your past, present and future.

Give it a whirl HERE.

-Jess