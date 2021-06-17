iHeartRadio

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Vomits All Over The Mound

mlb puke

His first time in the majors all year and this happens. Rough way to make a debut.

It's worth noting that he started by walking the first batter, then giving up two straight hits, another walk. He then proceeded to strike out two straight batters, but was pulled after getting sick. And just to really kick a guy while he's down, the team sent him down to the AAA team after the game. 

And you just knew I had to include this because any time somebody pukes, you HAVE to scream "HE'S GONNA PUUUUUUUUUKE!!" 

