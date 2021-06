Somethings in life will remain a mystery. Much like the winner of the reality game show Ultimate Slip N' Slide. Apparently diarrhea took hold of 40+ people on set while filming. To get technical giardiasis ripped through the set. A disease spread from the microscopic giardia parasite. More on this story HERE .

No matter how you look at it, it's a shitty situation...*wink wink*

- Pam -

