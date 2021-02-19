Doctor Goes Viral For Sharing Sleep Hack About Socks

Everyone tends to get pretty fired up if you ever mention wearing socks to bed, but @doctorjesss on Tik Tok claims this could be a great way to fall asleep faster.

The woman has shared many videos of Tips from a Doctor, but it's no wonder telling someone to WEAR socks to bed got the most attention.

Dr. Jess Andrade told her more than one-million followers that wearing socks to bed will help you fall asleep faster.

Because socks warm your feet, and open the blood vessels that cool the body down, this tells the brain that it's time to sleep!

