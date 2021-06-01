iHeartRadio

Dog Owner Pushes Bear Off A Fence To Save Dogs

Bear Push
@bakedlikepie

My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?! (WTF?!) ##ohno ##badass ##brave ##fight ##bear

♬ Oh No - Kreepa

 

 

 A mother bear and two cubs were walking on a fence as the dogs from the home were released. Obviously, the bear and cubs were startled and the mother bear went into protective mode and started swatting defensively at the dogs while her cubs ran away. That's when the dog owner pushed the bear off the fence. Unreal.

