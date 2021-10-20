Dog Owner Shows Footage Of What She Claims A Ghost Undoing Dogs Collar
@shannyfantg
sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. watch my black dog. ghost takes her collar off in her crate. #fyp #ghost #dog #scary #wtf♬ original sound - user3228721954538
Personally, I'm not really a believer in spirits or ghosts but footage like this sure makes you wonder. Could be a coincidence but when the dogs stop barking, you can definitely feel an eeriness in the silence. A bit anticlimactic but the spooky vibes are there for sure.