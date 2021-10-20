iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
12°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Dog Owner Shows Footage Of What She Claims A Ghost Undoing Dogs Collar

dog collar
@shannyfantg

sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. watch my black dog. ghost takes her collar off in her crate. #fyp #ghost #dog #scary #wtf

♬ original sound - user3228721954538

 

Personally, I'm not really a believer in spirits or ghosts but footage like this sure makes you wonder. Could be a coincidence but when the dogs stop barking, you can definitely feel an eeriness in the silence. A bit anticlimactic but the spooky vibes are there for sure.

12

Contests