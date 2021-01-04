iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-2°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Don't Forget! World Juniors 50/50 Started at $1.9 Million

5050juniors

We're all too familiar with this happening...Someone in Alberta WON more than $3 million on New Yea'r Eve, but didn't claim the prize in time. 

That unclaimed $3.8 million was then added to the final 2 World Juniors 50/50 jackpots.

Today's pot STARTED at $1.9 million, and was over $3million by 1pm MST!

Grab your tickets HERE.

Money raised through the draws will be invested into hockey initiatives in Alberta. The final two draws are today and tomorrow (Jan. 5)

-Jess

via Hockey Canada

 

Contests