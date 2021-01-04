Don't Forget! World Juniors 50/50 Started at $1.9 Million
We're all too familiar with this happening...Someone in Alberta WON more than $3 million on New Yea'r Eve, but didn't claim the prize in time.
That unclaimed $3.8 million was then added to the final 2 World Juniors 50/50 jackpots.
✨ An unclaimed jackpot on NYE means the final two #WorldJuniors online 50/50 draws will each open with jackpots over $1.9 million. ✨— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 4, 2021
Today's pot STARTED at $1.9 million, and was over $3million by 1pm MST!
Money raised through the draws will be invested into hockey initiatives in Alberta. The final two draws are today and tomorrow (Jan. 5)
