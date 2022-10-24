iHeartRadio

Donations Help Rebuild Young Boys Stolen Hockey Card Collection


wyn

The kindness of strangers.

A mother and grandmother shared a heartbreaking story of a 7 year old Northern Manitoba boy who had his beloved hockey card collection stolen while waiting for the bus. They also shared young Wynston's address if anyone wanted to donate some of their extra cards...and they received an amazing outpouring of support.

Isn't this wonderful?

Looks like Upper Deck even got on board!

If you would like to donate to Wynston:

Wynston Alex
Box 2033
The Pas, MB
R9A 1L7

-Jess

 

