Downtown Off-Leash Dog Park At Ice District In The Works

Downtown residents an puppers rejoice! Proposed project has been approved and will start construction this spring. It is privately owned but will be open to the public. Everything we know about the new doggy hangout below.

Construction will start this spring on an interim off-leash dog park just east of @RogersPlace at the intersection of 104 Ave & 102 St!



The #IceDistrict space will be privately owned, privately maintained & open to the general public with lighting & waste receptacles. pic.twitter.com/6UjZw5Enjz — ICE District (@IceDistrict) April 14, 2021

