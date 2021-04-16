iHeartRadio

Downtown Off-Leash Dog Park At Ice District In The Works

dog park

Downtown residents an puppers rejoice! Proposed project has been approved and will start construction this spring. It is privately owned but will be open to the public. Everything we know about the new doggy hangout below. 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

