Dude in Ontario Tries To Get Away With Hand-Painted License Plate
Points for trying? hah!
The Kingston Police pulled over a motorcycle with a HOMEMADE license plate.
An officer tweeted out a photo of the hand-painted plate, marked for Ontario, but featuring the slogan in New Hampshire "Live Free or Die."
Nice spelling mistake too!
We apparently have some burgeoning artists in #ygk. Patrol officers again snagged this beauty off of a motorcycle. Charged accordingly and given an ‘A’ for effort but an ‘F’ for spelling. #LiveFreOrDie #NewHampshireNorth pic.twitter.com/FBVxQwvG8K— Sgt Steve Koopman (@SgtKoopman) March 25, 2021
The plate was confiscated - and I can only hope it's hanging up somewhere on display!
-Jess