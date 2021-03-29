iHeartRadio

-8°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Dude in Ontario Tries To Get Away With Hand-Painted License Plate

license

Points for trying? hah!

The Kingston Police pulled over a motorcycle with a HOMEMADE license plate. 

An officer tweeted out a photo of the hand-painted plate, marked for Ontario, but featuring the slogan in New Hampshire "Live Free or Die."
Nice spelling mistake too!

The plate was confiscated - and I can only hope it's hanging up somewhere on display! 

-Jess

 

