Dude Makes 'Will Work For Tickets' Sign And It Works

I must say, I've seen a lot of different reactions to the When We Were Young Festival that just took place in Vegas...this might be the coolest story to come out of it.

Feanux shared on Reddit that him and his wife had Saturday tickets for the late 90's/early 00's nostalgia paradise, but none for Sunday.

SO, he made a 'Will Work For Tickets' sign, and it worked!

According to Feanux, he ended up meeting The Used frontman Bert McCracken AND got VIP tickets for the Sunday show.

