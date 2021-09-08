Dude Receives A Note From The Neighbour With A Can Of Beer Attached

Walking to your vehicle and seeing a piece of paper on the windshield is never fun. First thing comes to mind 'damn did I get a ticket?!'. If it's not a ticket you start to second guess your park job. I know I do. If it's neither of those then it's a flyer from your local strip club. haha Same initial response when you see a note on your apartment door - not fun. Except in this case, Twitter user @binhcao posted about the note he receieved from his neighbor and it was unexpected praise. Praise regarding the music he's been playing. See below.

just got the opposite of a noise complaint. left me a cold coors lite too! pic.twitter.com/E5uQYun4Up — Binh Cao (@binhcao) September 5, 2021

https://t.co/KAfttDiJTK heres the playlist i made: inspired by todd & dedicated to all the chill neighbors out there — Binh Cao (@binhcao) September 7, 2021

Also left a beer with said note. Sounds like @binhcao has a pretty sweet neighbor!

