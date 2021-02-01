Dustin Diamond aka ‘Screech’ Loses Short Battle With Cancer at 44

One week ago we heard reports that Dustin Diamond was reportedly undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

Diamond died today after only a three-week battle with carcinoma. He was 44 years old.

Diamond's agent Roger Paul confirmed the news.

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

His agent also added: “Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored.

We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden." (via Rolling Stone)

We all of course know Diamond as Screech Powers from Saved By The Bell. At age 11, Dustin Diamond landed the role of Screech on the pilot of 'Good Morning Miss Bliss,' in 1988.

'Good Morning, Miss Bliss' lasted 1 season before it was revameped as 'Saved by the Bell' in '89.

via GIPHY

Full Story HERE

-Jess