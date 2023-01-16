Edmonton Filmmaker's Movie 'Skinamarink' Has Massive Opening Weekend

You may have heard about a new horror movie with Edmonton ties called 'Skinamarink.'

The movie debuted, (ahead of schedule because of a pirated version) just this past weekend in Edmonton and in theatres across the country making a splash everywhere!

You hate to focus on the 'low budget,' part but this is pretty damn impressive. " 'Skinamarink' debuted in 11th place, collecting $746,000 from 692 theaters and an estimated $798,000 through Monday (averaging roughly $1,000 per location). That's pretty good considering the gruesome, low-budget horror film cost just $15,0000 to produce." (via Variety.com)

Kyle Edward Ball's debut horror movie is about a pair of siblings who in the middle of the night realize their dad, as well as all of their home's doors and windows, have disappeared.

The Roger Ebert blog described what happens next as, "the personification of traumatic childhood nightmares," and a portrayal of "a child’s response to the inexplicable."

While Ball is no stranger to the horror movie world, he's published more than three dozen mini horror films on a YouTube channel called Bitesized Nightmares. And that's where this film came from. From the interactions he recieved on his content, he recognized a pattern of shared experience. That's when he created Skinamarink's predecessor, "Heck."

Check out the trailer

'Skinamarink' will show again January 18 at 9:30p at Metro Cinema in Edmonton.

-Jess