Elite Private Boys College in Australia Bans The Mullet

mulllet

WHAT?! NO! Long. Live. The. Mullet. 

Can you imagine attending a school where they tell you how you can wear your hair?

via GIPHY

Trinity College in Perth, Australia has recently deemed the mullet hairstyle, "not acceptable." The "elite private boys school" describes the business in the front, party in back hairdo as, "untidy, non-conventional, and not welcome on campus."

via GIPHY

Sheesh. What else?

Oh, apparently rat tails, mohawks, and man buns have also been prohibited. Students who don’t meet the school’s hair standards will be ordered to get a haircut and picked up by their parents.

-Jess

