Eminem Launches Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant & Retail Store

I had to triple check to make sure this was actually real.

Eminem has announced that 'Mom's Spaghetti' a concept restaurant and brick-and-mortar retail store will open in downtown Detroit this week. (September 29)

The restaurant menu will feature menu items centered around the legendary lyric from Eminem's 2002 hit, 'Lose Yourself.'

via GIPHY

Partnering with Union Joints restaurant group, Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg launched the concept in 2017 as a pop-up at The Shelter to coincide with Eminem's 'Revival' album dropping.

The pop-up made a few appearance at several live festivals and events where Eminem was performing, and during the pandemic they actually delivered 'Mom's Spaghetti' to frontline caregivers at eight hospitals, and a vaccination clinic in Detroit. (via eminem.com)

via GIPHY

Now, a permanent location!

Opening day for Mom's Spaghetti is set for tomorrow (Sept. 29) as well as 'The Trailer.'

Like B. Rabbit's trailer from 8 Mile, the retail space will be selling Mom's Spaghetti merch, Eminem retail collection (including limited editions and coveted dead stock) and memorabilia from the Eminem archives.

-jess